40. Woman – Justice

French dynamic duo and electronic masterminds Justice has finally returned with their third full-length album Woman. If you’re a fan that loves Justice for their signature sound, heavy electronic, but still some rock elements like heavy bass and guitar riffs, they don’t sway very far from this in Woman, but still leave room for new and innovative techniques. (Written by Emma Kelley)

39. Painting of a Panic Attack – Frightened Rabbit

Frightened Rabbit has become tamer since their 2006 debut Sing The Greys, but they still have their subtle dream pop style to color their music. Sonically, they sound like a calmer Coldplay, while lyrically some songs get as dark as Death Cab for Cutie (“I found the suicide asleep on the floor” is on the opener “Death Dream”), making for an overall great emo album. (Written by Mateo Muro)

38. Paradise – White Lung

Lead singer Barber-Way has used White Lung’s newest album to tell the punk community that they don’t own the band. Known for being one of this generations greatest in feminist punk, Barber-Way shows that she’s proud of that title, though it shouldn’t let her stay predictable. Advocating that there is several different types of feminists, she takes on many different personalities, from family murderer in “Sister” to Southern biker lover in “Paradise.” She also shows that punks don’t necessarily have to lack technical skill, having taken singing lessons and writing catchier songs. Don’t worry though, she still has all the anger in her voice you need to deliver a song about abortion. (Written by Mateo Muro)

37. Fitz and the Tantrums – Fitz and the Tantrums

I really like this album! I’m like everyone else and like to jam out to “HandClap,” but I’m also digging “Burn it Down.” Not having a whole lot of experience with them, this was a really great first impression. 10/10 I would recommend. (Written by Cassandra Smith)

36. Victorious- Wolfmother

Hyped as the comeback album for these Australian rockers, their album Victorious is certainly a cause for celebration. Since the release of their debut, Wolfmother has never failed to transform their high staking raw energy into these memorable hard rock guitar licks. With the breakneck speed of “Pretty Peggy” and the simplicity of “City Lights” it is certainly an unforgettable album with a bit something for everyone. (Written by Brenda Herrera)

35. Gameshow – Two Door Cinema Club

Irish indie electronic pop band Two Door Cinema club came back this year with another album to please their fans. With Game Show their style became a lot more electro and techno compared to their previous albums, but it did not disappoint. Singles like “Bad Decisions” and “Are We Ready?” went into the spotlight immediately with their catchy beats, but don’t miss hidden gems throughout the album like “Surgery” or “Ordinary.”

(Written by Emma Kelley)

34. Designs in Rhythm – Ice Choir

Ice Choir goes frequently under the radar, but we simply ignore this 80s pop inspired band this year with their second full-length album, Designs In Rhythm. The 80s were overwhelmingly this year’s inspiration with the popularity of Stranger Things and power suits, so Ice Choir fits comfortably in this year’s countdown list.

(Written by Emma Kelley)

33. A Little Something More From – Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Recorded in between a hectic tour schedule, A Little Something More From is one of the liveliest EP’s of the year. Nathaniel Rateliff’s voice is just brimming with fire and passion. Backed by an awesome band, producer (who is also their drummer) Patrick Meese knew how to let the band’s natural sound fill the room. (Written by Emma Goodwin)

32. We Got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service – A Tribe Called Quest

After almost 20 years since their last studio album, The Love Movement, A Tribe Called Quest came back to reclaim their throne as one of hip-hop’s greatest groups. Sans Phife Dawg, ATCQ kept its original and raw composure sonically and lyrically; all while embracing the atmosphere of a year that will no doubt go down in history, all that is 2016. Featuring artists like Kendrick Lamar and Andre 3000, as well as sampling Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets”, We Got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service spins the heart of hip hop with the adaptation of the genre’s evolution; putting together modern instrumentation with a profound play on words and vintage beats. (Written by Kayla Martinez)

31. saintmotelvision – Saint Motel

It’s hard to believe that saintmotelevision is a record made by former film students. Saint Motel is back at it again with a new album that has a very theatrical style. It is very similar to their previous LP My Type which many can’t complain about. “Move” is such a great opening song that hooks you right away with the catchy anthems and the slinky dance pop. The swooning sound of the sax and the outstanding guitar riffs in “Destroyer” really shows the range that Saint Motel has. Ending with “Happy Accidents,” it is the closest to acoustic song that Saint Motel has had and a great lullaby to finish with. Curious to see what their next album will be but patiently content to having this one on repeat until the future release. 10/10 would recommend. (Written by Julia Antonson)