Dial-a-Carol Joins Take It Away For Holiday Fun

Dial-a-Carol is the longest running tradition in University Housing (58 years – but who’s counting?) Volunteer carolers, Joe and Brad, came to hang with our Take It Away team to give you all a preview of the jolly tradition that starts this Thursday!

For one week only, anyone from anywhere can call us round the clock and request any holiday tune, and they’ll do their best to sing it over the phone. The best part? It’s completely FREE!

Phone lines open at 12:01 a.m. on December 13 and students tend the lines 24/7 through 11:59 p.m. on December 19.

To join in on the Holiday fun, be sure to follow Dial-a-Carol on Instagram: @DialaCarol

More information can be found here on the University Housing webpage.