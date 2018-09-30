Today, classical music is not as popular among young people as it was in the 18th century. You don’t ever hear it on the mainstream radio stations or at parties. That doesn’t mean that you aren’t allowed to listen to or enjoy it, though. There are plenty of talented composers and beautiful pieces that anyone can enjoy, no matter their age. That’s often why it’s hard to get into classical music; there are so many pieces, so it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why I’ve created a beginner’s guide to classical music, centered around my favorite classical composer – Frédéric Chopin.

Chopin was a Polish composer of the Romantic era and he quickly became my favorite composer when I started playing some of his music when I was younger. My favorite pieces to play by Chopin are his nocturnes, compositions inspired by and reflective of the night. As I started playing piano more and more, I naturally developed a list of my favorite Chopin pieces, many of which are nocturnes, and a few that are not.

That is essentially what this guide is, and it’s a great place to start if you’re new to classical music or simply are looking for something new to listen to. Enjoy!