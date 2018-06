Weather around Central Illinois has been so “blah” lately. Due to rain and erratic changes in the weather itself, you have been forced to stay inside. Sometimes those types of days are nice; you can get ahead of cleaning and organizing as the summer hits. Do you need a playlist for this type of day? Or maybe you’ve started summer classes and need some music while you do your homework?

Lucky for you, we have an acoustic playlist right here that can fill the silence.