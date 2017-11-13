Our on air on Personality Nectarios interviewed Mike Carpenter: the lucky fan who performed Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” on stage with the Foo Fighters last week. Listen as Mike recounts the moments leading up to the once in a lifetime event. Mike also gives a little information on his band, The Decadents. Be sure to check out The Decadents music as well!

 

 

 

No More Stories

About The Author

Web Director

Harrison Lindholm is a Junior at U of I. He is from Lake Forest, Illinois. Aside from listening to music, and finding new artists, he enjoys fishing, camping, and trying to play guitar.

Related Posts