On Air Interview: Mike Carpenter of the Decadents Harrison Lindholm November 13, 2017 In-Studio, Interviews, On-Air Our on air on Personality Nectarios interviewed Mike Carpenter: the lucky fan who performed Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” on stage with the Foo Fighters last week. Listen as Mike recounts the moments leading up to the once in a lifetime event. Mike also gives a little information on his band, The Decadents. Be sure to check out The Decadents music as well! http://wpgu.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017-11-13-Mike-Carpenter.mp3