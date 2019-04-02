Alternative Party Bops playlist

Fact: A night out is nothing without good music. In my opinion, the amount of fun I have at a party is almost directly correlated with the quality of the playlist. When the music is loud and conversation is almost impossible to hear, the tunes need to be good.

Another fact: If I hear “Mo Bamba” one more time this year, I will lose my mind. Rap music dominates at most social events—which is fine!—but there should be an alternative (no pun intended). There is so much more music out there!

Which brings me to my third fact: I have created a playlist of super fun alternative songs that are perfect for any party or social gathering. It’s full of alternative music that everyone knows—“Tongue Tied” by Grouplove, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People are all featured and are all fan favorites. Just over two and a half hours long, it has enough content to last the entirety of pretty much any social gathering. Enjoy this playlist for your weekend plans, for some car ride karaoke, or even for a workout. It’s perfect if you need a collection of upbeat songs that everyone loves.