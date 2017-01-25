Written by Alec Goldfarb

Our own giant of Illinois, the prolific songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird takes the stage at Canopy Club on Monday, January 30th at 8:00 PM as part of the WPGU concert series and the Pygmalion festival. On his latest album Are You Serious, featuring Fiona Apple and Blake Mills, Bird uses his renowned perfectionism as a vehicle for his most subtle musical endeavor to date, touching on genres as disparate as Americana, Shoegaze, and Jazz. There will be something for everyone in this performance: Bird’s music treads between gently pulsating sonic worlds built from looped violin pizzicatos, lyricism that sidesteps austerity and makes for the ironically heartfelt, and a smile-evoking reflexive commentary on the process of songwriting itself. Doors open at 7:00 PM, 18+ to enter.

Buy tickets here.