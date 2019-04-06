April Showers playlist

Here’s a little playlist for your next rainy April day. Just as April showers bring May flowers, this playlist slowly progresses from gloom to hope. With a mix including Caamp’s angsty “All the Debts I Owe” and Odessa’s smooth “Paradise,” this playlist is sure to bring you through all the stages of a rainy day.
