Now that Labor Day has come and gone, most everyone is back at school. Regardless of whether or not you’re excited to be back in class, I thought it might be fun to throw together a playlist of some school-related songs.

Pumped to be hitting the books again? Check out “Started at the Bottom” (Drake) and “ABC” (The Jackson 5) to elevate your study sesh.

Not as stoked? Check out “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville” (R.E.M.) or “Baba O’Riley” (The Who) to rock out to your frustration.

Whatever your mood may be, I’ve collected some songs that are sure fit your feelings. Check it out down below!