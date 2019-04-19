Sometimes you have to let the people dragging you down go. Bittersweet, but always for the best, moving on from a friend has a sting unlike anything else. My “Better Off Gone” playlist hopes to capture the hurt and triumph while going through the stages of mourning a friendship. With a mix ranging from The Dip’s “Sure Don’t Miss You” to Cee Lo Green’s “Fuck You” to Logan Mize’s “Better Off Gone,” this playlist will hold your hand until you feel better being on your own, like the independent person you always have been.