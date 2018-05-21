The 2018 Billboard Music Awards was held last night, May 20th, at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The show hosted many big names including Taylor Swift, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Cardi B, and many others. The awards show featured many big performances including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, Dua Lupa, and the South Korean boyband, BTS.

Kelly Clarkson opened the show with a tear jerking tribute to those involved in the Santa Fe shooting this past week. Throughout the show, other stars (like Shawn Mendes and Khalid and some students from February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) used the stage as a plea for tighter gun control laws.

Moving past the more political aspects of the show, there were some great performances. Kelly Clarkson opened the show with a mashup of some of the more popular songs from the year. You can see her performance here:

Other notable aspects of the show were Ariana Grande’s opening performance with “No Tears Left to Cry” from her newest album. Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera also took to the stage for their duet of “Fall in Line”. You can find their performance here:

Janet Jackson became the first Black woman to receive the Icon Award. She also gave her first live performance in nine years on the BBMA stage. You can find her “iconic”, throwback filled performance here:

Janet Jackson was not the only one to give the audience a throwback. Salt-n-Pepa also performed, which seemed to woo the crowd.

The awards show seemed to live up to what was expected, which kept music lovers as an interested audience, while still recognizing the hard work, creativity and musicianship of some of our favorite artists. You can find a list of last night’s winners below.

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran*

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid*

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello*

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran*

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift*

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons*

Migos

U2

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars*

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars*

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA*

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar*

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar*

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B*

Nicki Minaj

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton*

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton*

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris*

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Florida Georgia Line*

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

*Winner