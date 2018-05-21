The 2018 Billboard Music Awards was held last night, May 20th, at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The show hosted many big names including Taylor Swift, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Cardi B, and many others. The awards show featured many big performances including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, Dua Lupa, and the South Korean boyband, BTS.
Kelly Clarkson opened the show with a tear jerking tribute to those involved in the Santa Fe shooting this past week. Throughout the show, other stars (like Shawn Mendes and Khalid and some students from February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) used the stage as a plea for tighter gun control laws.
Moving past the more political aspects of the show, there were some great performances. Kelly Clarkson opened the show with a mashup of some of the more popular songs from the year. You can see her performance here:
Other notable aspects of the show were Ariana Grande’s opening performance with “No Tears Left to Cry” from her newest album. Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera also took to the stage for their duet of “Fall in Line”. You can find their performance here:
Janet Jackson became the first Black woman to receive the Icon Award. She also gave her first live performance in nine years on the BBMA stage. You can find her “iconic”, throwback filled performance here:
Janet Jackson was not the only one to give the audience a throwback. Salt-n-Pepa also performed, which seemed to woo the crowd.
The awards show seemed to live up to what was expected, which kept music lovers as an interested audience, while still recognizing the hard work, creativity and musicianship of some of our favorite artists. You can find a list of last night’s winners below.
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran*
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid*
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello*
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran*
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift*
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons*
Migos
U2
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars*
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars*
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA*
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar*
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar*
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B*
Nicki Minaj
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton*
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton*
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris*
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Florida Georgia Line*
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
*Winner