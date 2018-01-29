“If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” – Fleet Foxes

Maybe the masters of peaceful music, Fleet Foxes offers an interestingly-fantasizing song. This song is easy to listen to and enjoy, there’s nothing urgent, making it a calm song in my book.

“Homebody” – Nai Palm

A longtime favorite of mine, Nai Palm (formerly the lead singer of Hiatus Kaiyote) has a naturally soulful voice and artistry. “Homebody” is a perfect representation of one of Nai Palm’s calmer songs, along with advertising her vocal abilities. Extremely different from the previous Fleet Fox song, “Homebody” still fits the calming theme, but in its own unique way.

“Easily” – Bruno Major

Whatever mood you are in, say goodbye to it after listening to Bruno Major. Personally, I find it difficult not to feel extremely calm after listening to anything by Bruno Major. Sounding a lot like John Mayer with his guitar and acoustic abilities, Bruno Major still brings his own artistry and lyrical abilities.

“Good Side In” – The Japanese House

Getting a new take on calm music, The Japanese House offers a little bit more of a contrast to other songs on this playlist. Although more upbeat, “Good Side In” is still peaceful and interesting to listen to.

“Ocean Eyes” – Billie Eilish

Calming down from The Japanese House’s “Good Side In,” “Ocean Eyes” is a sweet song revolving around the eyes of a lover. Quiet at first listen, “Ocean Eyes” still offers surprising little tidbits of musicality that can draw anyone in.

“The Night We Met” – Lord Huron

Another one of my longtime favorites, Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” is mystical and eerie. Sharing a lot of similarities with many songs on this playlist, Lord Huron offers his own take on calm and peaceful music.

“Borderline With My Atoms” – Hiatus Kaiyote

Coming back to one of my favorite artists, Nai Palm/Hiatus Kaiyote crafts yet another soulfully, calm and unique songs.

“Places We Won’t Walk” – Bruno Major

Again coming back to a previous artist, Bruno Major takes your heart and stomps on it. If you aren’t relaxed by the end of this playlist, then Bruno Major hasn’t done his job. “Places We Won’t Walk” is maybe one of my top calming, mood stabilizing songs.