Kelly with Sun Stereo invites you to come party with them this Saturday, 4/29 at The Canopy Club! This is a WPGU 107.1FM concert series, with performances from Defy Gravity – Pole Fitness and Aerial Arts Studio, Trouble Chasin’, New Souls & Black Mage.
Tix & info: bit.ly/2ptZVqf
Canopy Club: Sun Stereo
