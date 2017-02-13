Emily Blue Interview WPGU February 13, 2017 Interviews, Music Today we had Emily Blue drop by during the Request Live Hour with Bridget and they talked about the local music and other music and it was overall a very musical experience. Listen here and keep listening to the Request Live Hour for more interviews with cool local cats. http://wpgu.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/EMILY-BLUE-INTERVIEW.mp3 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related