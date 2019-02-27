Episode 2 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maggie and Maddie talk about their favorite movie soundtracks and share their thoughts on acceptance speeches. They also mention the new Vampire Weekend music video (feat. Jonah Hill), the Young the Giant concert they just attended, and of course, all the happenings on the WPGU website.
Playlist:
- This Head I Hold, Electric Guest
- Buoys, Panda Bear
- When I’m Down, Whethan, Oliver Tree
- Roslyn, Bon Iver, St. Vincent
- Mrs. Robinson, Simon & Garfunkel
- Harmony Hall, Vampire Weekend
- Inside Your Mind, The 1975
- Irene, Twin Peaks
- Titus Was Born, Young the Giant
- Rollin With The Flow, Kurt Vile