Episode 3 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maggie talked about new music (Normal Rockwell by The Mowgli’s, Fluctuate by Catfish and the Bottlemen, and 27 (Sad Signs) by Lostboycrow), George Harrison, the Oscars, recently purchased vinyls, and of course, the WPGU website.
Playlist:
- Norman Rockwell, The Mowgli’s
- Bed: Black Mud, The Black Keys
- Fluctuate, Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Swim and Sleep (Like a Shark), Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Wah-Wah, George Harrison
- Bed: Can’t Buy Me Love, Musij Acoustic Duo
- Daydream Believer, The Monkees
- Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo), Wallows
- Ordinary Pleasures, Toro y Moi
- Bed: Floating By, Washed Out
- Dreams, Fleetwood Mac
- Peach Dream, Sniffle Party
- The Show Must Go On, Queen
- Bed: I Want to Break Free (Karaoke Version), Amertiz Digital Karaoke
- Accidentally In Love, Counting Crows
- Fingerprints, Hiatus Kaiyote
- 27 (Sad Signs), Lostboycrow
