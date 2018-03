3.8.18 – In this episode, we talk about taking a break from hip-hop every now and then, the new Spike Jonze directed Apple HomePod short film starring FKA twigs with music from Anderson .Paak, the genre-less Family Reunion, thoughts on the Summer of ’17 short films by Illegal Civilization, Vince Staples’ latest media stunt, and more. Take a listen to the full episode, and watch the Summer of ’17 short film linked below!