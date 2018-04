3.3.18 – In this episode of Can I Kick It, the squad breaks down a lot of the madness that has been going on in Hip-Hop, including the release of many new projects, like Rich The Kid’s new album, Cardi B’s upcoming album, as well as many others. We also discuss the recent random appearance’s of Rick Rubin as well as our opinions of the perfect length of an album. Over all this episode was a lot of fun to do and I hope you enjoy listening!