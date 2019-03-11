Episode 4 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maggie and Maddie discuss their Pitchfork Music Festival lineup speculations, new music (Kevin Morby, Big Thief, Omar Apollo, Kero Kero Bonito, and Clairo), and of course, the WPGU website.
Playlist:
- No Halo, Kevin Morby
- Bed: WEIGHT OFF, KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD
- Up With the Birdies, extremely bad man
- Best to You, Blood Orange
- Comeback Kid, Sharon Van Etten
- Bed: Lonely Shredder, Mac DeMarco
- Wide Awake, Parquet Courts
- Cherry, Chromatics
- UFOF, Big Thief
- Bed: 363N63, King Krule
- Ashamed, Omar Apollo
- Swimming, Kero Kero Bonito
- Bed:The Fruit Is For Everyone, The Growlers
- Sis, Clairo
- Bed: Hanoi 2, Unknown Mortal Orchestra