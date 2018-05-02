5.1.18 – The Can I Kick It crew had the honor and the pleasure of having U of I’s very own Dr. William Patterson in the studio to talk about his the classes he offers that revolve around Hip-Hop and how it can be studied and used as a tool to improve the future. Dr. Patterson has a PhD in educational policy and for the last 30 years has been using Hip-Hop to improve educational policy across the state. We thought his expertise would be a perfect fit for our show, and we were spot on. This episode is filled to the brim with insight, facts and opinions that will open up minds to the endless possibilities that can occur from being “culturally wealthy”, as he puts it. If you’d like to learn more about Dr. William Patterson, click here. We also discuss the Kanye West controversy in depth, and Dr. Patterson voices his opinion on that as well.