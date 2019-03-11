Episode 5 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maddie decided to make the playlist entirely made from women artists, or women led bands, to bring some extra girl power to Writer’s Block. She talked about some new albums (Good At Falling, The Japanese House and placeholder, Hand Habits), her predictions for the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup, and of course, the WPGU website.
Playlist:
- Wait a Minute!, Willow
- I’ll Make You Sorry, Screaming Females
- Only to Trip and Fall Down Again, Katie Dey
- No Face, Haley Heynderickx
- Painkiller, Beach Bunny
- Hey Jack Kerouac, 10,000 Manics
- You Seemed So Happy, The Japanese House
- can’t calm down, Hand Habits
- Future People, Alabama Shakes
- Machinist, Japanese Breakfast
- How Simple, Hop Along
- Rosebud, U.S. Girls
- City Looks Pretty, Courtney Barnett
- Bed: Shadow (Last Dance Instrumental), Chromatics