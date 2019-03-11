Writer's Block

Episode 5 – Writer’s Block

- by Madeline Vogt

Welcome to Writer’s Block! On this episode, Maddie decided to make the playlist entirely made from women artists, or women led bands, to bring some extra girl power to Writer’s Block. She talked about some new albums (Good At Falling, The Japanese House and placeholder, Hand Habits), her predictions for the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup, and of course, the WPGU website.

About Madeline Vogt

Maddie is currently still transitioning out of her middle school emo phase. You can find her listening to indie rock, taking naps at Espresso Royale, or raving about her home state, Minnesota (RIP Prince). If Maddie won the lottery, she'd probably spend it all on Kanye’s clothing line in an attempt to appear more hip.

