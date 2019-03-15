Writer's Block

Episode 7 – Writer’s Block

- by Madeline Vogt

Welcome to Writer’s Block! This episode, Maggie and Maddie did the usual and covered new music (Cage the Elephant, Foals, and Calpurnia), talked about Pitchfork Music Festival’s lineup, and expressed their love for the WPGU website.

Playlist:

Say It Ain’t So, Weezer

House Of Glass, Cage The Elephant

So Strange (feat. Cuco), Polyphia

Sleep Drifter, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

All The Years, Beach House

Cell, Calpurnia

In Degrees, Foals

Tenderness, Parquet Courts

Blood, Grapetooth

Bed: Shadow (Last Dance Instrumental), Chromatics

