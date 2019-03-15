Episode 7 – Writer’s Block

Welcome to Writer’s Block! This episode, Maggie and Maddie did the usual and covered new music (Cage the Elephant, Foals, and Calpurnia), talked about Pitchfork Music Festival’s lineup, and expressed their love for the WPGU website.
Playlist:
Say It Ain’t So, Weezer
House Of Glass, Cage The Elephant
So Strange (feat. Cuco), Polyphia
Sleep Drifter, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
All The Years, Beach House
Cell, Calpurnia
In Degrees, Foals
Tenderness, Parquet Courts
Blood, Grapetooth
Bed: Shadow (Last Dance Instrumental), Chromatics