For me, the end of the year is always accompanied by a strong sense of nostalgia. I reflect on my accomplishments, my friendships, and, obviously, all the great music that came out. This year, however, I feel more nostalgic than usual, so instead of putting together a playlist of this year’s hits, I put together a playlist of hits from five years ago.

Every year is a great year for music, but 2013 was truly special. A huge list of iconic alternative albums were released! This list includes, but is not limited to:

“Vessel” by Twenty One Pilots

“Bad Blood” by Bastille

“I Love You.” by The Neighbourhood

“The 1975” by The 1975

“AM” by Arctic Monkeys

“Pure Heroine” by Lorde

“Melophobia” by Cage The Elephant

These albums and others have paved the way for what alternative music is today, and they were my introduction to the genre so they are very near and dear to my heart. My favorite part of this collection of songs is how beautifully they have aged. These tunes are modern classics—they sound just as great today as they did in 2013. Take a listen to this playlist for a five year rewind—it’s a little under two hours of pure, blissful nostalgia.