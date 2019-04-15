Album Reviews / Music

Girl K: For Now

- by Emma Boone

“And if you thought I was heaven sent, I’d almost wish you were right,” croons Kathy Patino, lead singer of Girl K in their song “Wish You Were Here.” But she doesn’t have to wish; with dreamy vocals and melodies, listening to their new album “For Now” is nothing short of an ethereal experience.

The Chicago-based Indie-rock outfit, once a solo effort by Patino, is now a four-piece band made up of AJ Raghuraman, Kevin Sheppard, and Alex Pieczynski. “For Now” is their first full-length album together, an eight-song tribute to living in the moment and embracing your youthfulness. The album, running at just over thirty minutes long, is a powerhouse; it’s obvious the band is coming into its own after several EPs recorded independently.

“Ride,” the lead track, is a summer song through and through.  “But you wait for me in the darkest nights,” is the resounding hook of the song above a pounding guitar melody. It’s no doubt a love song, and a memorable one at that- nineteen-year-old Patino’s vocals combined with Raghuraman’s drums, Pieczynski’s bass, and Sheppard’s guitar make for a song that I’ve been humming since I heard it.

For me, the standout song is the aforementioned “Wish You Were Right.” The song opens with Patino’s soaring voice, a sound that is at once both soulful and bright. “Wish You Were Right” is a song that builds, making you want to dance along and call your ex-boyfriend at the same time as the lyrics discuss possibly-unrequited love and “artificial hearts and crosses.”

Other standouts on the album include the slowed down, sweet-as-sugar “Stephanie,”  and the soulful ballad “So Strange.”

The band goes on tour soon, with their first stop at a small house venue in Urbana on April 27th. One of Paste Magazine’s top fifteen “Need to Know” Chicago based bands, Girl K is an up and coming band ready to take their place on the charts this summer.

Related Posts

Quelle Chris: Guns

Fleetwood Mac: Rumors

Wallows: Nothing Matters

About Emma Boone

Emma, or Em, is an advertising major with a soft spot for alternative music. Her favorite song changes almost daily, and she could name a million reasons why Spotify is the best music streaming service. Catch her binge watching Netflix documentaries or on, you guessed it, Spotify, finding new music for her playlist of the month.

View all posts by Emma Boone →