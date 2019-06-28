Gloomy Weather playlist

Summer is usually the time for upbeat, carefree music, but this summer of endless rain has left me craving those sad tunes that are usually reserved for the wintertime. With songs like Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” the vibe of this playlist is calm and melancholy, which is kind of perfect for a rainy day. When the next bout of gloomy weather strikes, this playlist is the one to choose!