In photography, golden hour is the short period of time right before a sunset or right after a sunrise when the sky exudes a pinky red, orange glow. Given that it’s summer time, I enjoy going for long walks on the beach during this hour. Given that I’m me, I enjoy going for these long walks with a pair of headphones. Below is a collection of (mainly) indie songs that reflect the soft and beautiful nature of the golden hour, perfect for listening to during a walk/drive around this time.

P.S. Yes I did aim to make this playlist exactly an hour long because it’s called the “golden hour playlist” – you’re welcome.