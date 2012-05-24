Everyone has their guilty pleasures, whether it be certain movies, foods, or songs. I happen to have a long list of guilty pleasure songs that is only growing. This playlist includes a lot of older songs that still get me pumped up and have me singing along, even though I might be judged for actively seeking them out. Though a lot of them may not be that musically complex, they’re bops nonetheless ranging from Shania Twain to Bruno Mars to One Direction. If I ever hear any of these songs on the radio (though most of them haven’t been played on the radio in a hot minute) you bet I would turn it up all the way.