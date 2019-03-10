Harry Potter and Chill Playlist

Spring break is coming up, which, for many students, means that a long week of midterms is coming up, too. Do not stress, though, because this Harry Potter themed chill playlist will help you get through the upcoming week. This playlist features the more chill, relaxed music from each of the eight Harry Potter films, excluding (most of) the extremely sad songs. Whether you need something to listen to while studying or you’re just looking for some new chill music, this playlist is perfect. It will inspire you, boost your mood and help you focus, all while preparing you for a Harry Potter binge you can knock out over break.