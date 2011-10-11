It’s Fall Break so most students are either home or plan on going home for a few days. I love coming home for the holidays, especially Thanksgiving. I get to see my friends that I haven’t seen since summer, spend time with my family, and celebrate my birthday. I was born on Thanksgiving so while everyone else has turkey and pies, I get cake and presents too (side note: it’s my 21st this year in case anyone wants to buy me a present!). In honor of break and coming home, I’ve compiled the top seven songs that remind me of home. There’s no particular order to these songs because they’re all equally special. Enjoy!

1. “Rich Girl” by Hall and Oates

Growing up, my dad played a lot of Hall and Oates and I’ve grown to appreciate them a lot. Last May, my dad and I saw Hall and Oates at the United Center which was probably one of the coolest concerts I’ve been to. Just about any Hall and Oates song makes me think of home and my dad so instead of listing all of them, here’s my favorite.

2. “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant

I’ve loved this song ever since I was in high school. It reminds me so much of high school and junior year, not yet worrying about adulthood. For my 17th birthday, my best friend painted a canvas with “You were only 17” written on it and it’s still hanging up in my room. I couldn’t express into words how much I love this song and the carefree memories it brings back.

3. “Sunday Candy” by Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment

Another high school favorite of mine. It was the summer going into senior year when “Surf” first came out. I remember playing “Sunday Candy” on repeat for my friends and it stuck with my two best friends and me. Whenever I listen to it I think of them and singing it when we’re together feels like a whole concert performance. Fun fact: This is the first Chance song that I actually learned the entire rap to without any mistakes.

4. “Apartment” by Modern Baseball

Listening to “Apartment” will always put a smile on my face. Modern Baseball is one of my all-time favorite bands, so any song will make me feel at home. This one brings back so many memories from high school, mostly consisting of me driving around, singing this at the top of my lungs. Whenever I listen to it I immediately feel like I’m 16 again, worrying about trivial high school problems like boys, hard classes, and whatever drama that happened from the previous weekend. Come to think of it, I still worry about boys and hard classes so nothing has really changed.

5. “For Good” from the “Wicked” Soundtrack

This song veers completely off the course of everything I’ve written so far. I’m not a big musical person and I’ve never even seen “Wicked” but I’m pretty familiar with the “Wicked” soundtrack. My senior year of high school I had an incredible Theology teacher who talked about this song. This song not only encompasses what I felt in that class, but how I feel about my high school in general. I went to an all-girls Catholic high school, one of the largest in the country, and it was one of the most loving and accepting communities I’ve ever been in. I could go on about how much I loved McAuley, but I’ll just leave it at “For Good.”

6. “Golden Days” by Whitney

Although “Golden Days” is about a failing relationship, it reminds me so much of summer in Chicago. I listened to a lot of Whitney over the summer while driving around my neighborhood on sunny summer days. Last August my friend and I saw Whitney perform a free show at Millenium Park and ever since then I associate Whitney with summertime Chicago.

7. “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

“Coming Home” is a classic song for any homecoming. I don’t have a significant other at home, but I like to think that this song encompasses what I feel when I come home to Chicago. As much as I love summer in the city, holiday season in Chicago is one of best things in the world.