Join Our Staff!

Interested in joining the awesome staff at WPGU? Well here is your chance! Come to our info night either Tuesday September 5th, or Wednesday September 6th to learn about the opportunities at the station. We will be meeting both nights at 7pm in Gregory hall room 112.

Positions include internships as web writers, marketing interns, social media interns, disc jockey’s, production interns and more. This is open only to students of the University of Illinois.