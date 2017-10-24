10.24.17 – Before he makes his stop in Urbana this November, Aaron and Nikhil had the opportunity to interview Kamasi Washington, the prolific jazz musician best known for his solo album, The Epic, and his collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Ibeyi. Fresh off of his new EP, Harmony of Difference, he is about to embark on a North American tour, stopping at the Canopy Club on November 14th. During the interview, Kamasi discusses his new EP, musical influences, balance in life, and his top 5 favorite rappers. Listen to our interview below: