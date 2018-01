1.20.18 – Just before his Sofar Sounds performance in Champaign, L.A. VanGogh stopped by the studio to have a quick chat with our very own Can I Kick It team! Despite his name, L.A. VanGogh is originally from Dolton, IL, and is based out of Chicago right now, more specifically the Private Stock label. The conversation was lot of fun, and stay tuned until the end for a special freestyle!