Interview: Rodd Toughcurls and the Bench Press Harrison Lindholm November 8, 2017 In-Studio, On-Air, Previews, Shows On air personality Bridget interviewed the Chicago band Rodd Toughcurls and the Bench Press. Some of their topics ranged from videogames, to Moana and consequently the best fruit to live inside, and of course, all things music. Check it out below! http://wpgu.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ROD-TUFFCURLS-INTERVIEW_edited.mp3 Their show is at Canopy club this Friday: http://canopyclub.com/events/tuffcurls2/