The ‘90s were the golden era of hip hop music defined by creative instrumentals and infectious flows. Laid Back Classics is a very downtempo playlist of jazzy, conscious hip hop that was popular at the time. Many essential artists like Outkast, A Tribe Called Quest and Nas have some slower, more introspective cuts that show off their lyrical abilities and creative sampling. This playlist tries to compile the best of those songs into an hour and a half of head nodding and boom bap drums.