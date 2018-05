5.6.18 – The Loud and Local crew was happy to have Lime Forest back in the studio for another awesome live session. We had a blast for our last live session of the school year and we hope you enjoy!

Loud and Local brings you live music every Sunday at 7 on WPGU 107.1 Champaign’s Alternative!

