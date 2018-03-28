3.25.18 – This past Sunday the whole Loud and Local crew had a fantastic time hosting local artist SPRK (pronounced “spark”). If you don’t remember, SPRK is actually the drummer from the Under Werewolves, who were on Loud and Local a few weeks back. This time, SPRK enlightens us of the technological advancements of the last 10 years, as everything he plays amazingly only runs through an iPad with a few music apps, yet has the sound of a thousand dollar production budget. To add to that, everything he performs is LIVE! But that doesn’t phase SPRK as you will see in the video below. Enjoy!

