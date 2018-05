4.29.18 – St. Louis band Thames was kind enough drive up and play for us this past Sunday on another addition of Loud and Local! Two people from the band unfortunately couldn’t make it, but nevertheless they brought their rockin’ to the studio and jammed out for us live. Enjoy!

Find the band at:

