“Healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right, an end to invasions, an end to borders ” these are the concluding thoughts made by Godspeed You! Black Emperor on the one sheet for their new album Luciferian Towers. Throughout their wordless, rallying cry, Godspeed calls its listeners to experience something more than just the surface level, instrumentation they create. With slightly unsettling orchestration, Godspeed paints an apocalyptic canvas on which they attempt to dismantle the barriers put in place by “the expert (jerks) who broke this world”. They achieve this by appealing to your sense of empathy, sound, and soul. You’d be correct in assuming that this album, although lyricless, is not for the light of heart.

“Undoing a Luciferian Towers” opens the album with 8 minutes of suspenseful turmoil. Bagpipes attempt to lead the listener through a sea of blurred strings that, like a pair of lungs, contract and expand their sound and energy. About half way through and the addition of a beaming trumpet serves as a beacon to clear away the foggy noise. However, the disarray returns as the track closes out with the ensemble messily coming back together. Personally, I found this intense amount of disarray to be the weakest point on the album. Maybe I’m missing the point of it; maybe the confusion is meant to reflect the blurred lines in our society. Or maybe there is some other “capitalist agenda message” hidden in the anarchy that I am unable to see. Regardless, “Undoing a Luciferian Towers” (and a similar track, “Fam/Famine) seems too disorganized to make sense and thus, loses my interest.