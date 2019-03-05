Midwest Spring Pt. 1

If you are unfamiliar with the weather that plagues the Midwest between March to May, then consider yourself lucky. It’s filled with unpredictable shifts; 30°F and snowing today, while tomorrow is 55°F and sunny. I long for stability during these months, but eventually give in to Mother Nature. To make this year’s transition easier, I thought it might be fun to put together two separate playlists for the two different extremes that a Midwest spring brings. Part 1 is full of my lingering “sad winter tunes”. Use it for when the weather suddenly turns back into an iced over landscape.