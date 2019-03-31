Have you ever been listening to a really upbeat song while screaming the lyrics and doing some serious headbanging and then later realized that those lyrics are actually really sad or dark? I’ve done it several times, and as I’ve thought about these songs some more, I’ve realized that there are actually a lot them, including many that I am really familiar with and listen to a lot.



This mixed signals playlist features 15 of those sad or dark songs that are disguised as happy songs. These are songs that might seem happy and upbeat from the outside or at a first listen, but actually have completely other layers and meanings that might have gone over your head the first time. This wide-ranging playlist is great if you’re in the mood for some musical introspection or are interested in seeing (and hearing) some of the music industry’s most well-known songs from a new perspective.