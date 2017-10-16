You’re on aux at a social “get together,” and you really want to play some of your alt rock playlist. The problem is that your audience likes hip-hop and pop hits. What do you play? You are going to have to meet them halfway, and play some upbeat, poppier rock songs, but you know, good. Bands like The Strokes, Cage the Elephant, and Phoenix are perfect here. Your audience will always like songs better if they have heard them before, so you are really going to have to wow them with your more obscure picks. Have a good balance of hits while sprinkling in your own personal taste in between.

Here is a playlist of some modern rock songs that non-rock fans can get behind.