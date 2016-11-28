Monday Mixer Emma Kelley November 28, 2016 Playlist This may age me but I think kids these days are into things under the name of “vaporwave” and “future-funk,” thus inspired me to make an attempt at being young and hip for this week’s Monday mixer. Chamber of Reflection – Mac Demarco After years of research and squalor, “Chamber of Reflection” was always a hit among the vaporwave crowd. Being one of Mac Demarco’s most popular hits, perhaps Mr. DeMarco made this alt-group more mainstream. Midnight – luxury elite No, that is not a capitalization typo, luxury elite does not capitalize their band name, something I’m finding very common in this community. Every time I would go to a “vaporwave” playlist I would find this band there, who is in fact not a conventional band, but just one man. Windsurf – Ice Choir I’ve always been a fan of Ice Choir (see our review of their latest 2016 album) and this song has a lot of 80s pop and pep which seemed appropriate for this kind of playlist. Don’t Kiss Me While I’m Swimming – Phil Gerus This song really has it all when it comes to qualities of a vaporwave song: tape recorder begging, sounds like it’s coming from another room, saxophone solo, sample from a late 80s song. The renaissance song, I’d call it. Miss Macross – Macross 82-99 I like to think I’ve got an in on the vaporwave crowd because I’ve been following Macross 82-99 for a while now ever since I discovered his sampling of some popular Japanese 80s hits. I uncovered the genre referred to as “future-funk” through this song and I can see why it would be considered so. Private Caller – Skylar Spence FKA Saint Pepsi This song was released when Spence was known as Saint Pepsi, a main figure of vaporwave sound way back when in 2013. Since then he’s released a successful full-length album, Prom King, containing his most popular single “Fiona Coyne.” Money Won’t Pay – bo en, Augustus I’m trying to construct my own playlist with vaporwave-like qualities and I’m not sure if I’m doing it right, but this sounds appropriate so I’ll include it in here. It’s whimsical and cute and kind of vaporwave? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related