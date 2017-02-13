Galentine’s Day, the day before Valentine’s Day, is a day to celebrate your gal pals. In the spirit of maybe my favorite informal holiday, I’ve created a Galentine’s playlist, fit with some of the powerfully artistic women of alternative music. As you celebrate your gal pals, give this playlist a listen and remember just how great us girls are.

1. Ride by Lana Del Rey

Maybe one of my all time favorite artists of alternative music, Lana Del Rey never lets you down with her uniquely disinterested voice. Being one of Lana Del Rey’s earlier songs, “Ride” gives you every aspect of Lana’s style. From the strings in the background to the varying ranges of voice throughout the song, Lana reminds me of the fact that she is different, but still very important in the alternative world.

2. Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl by Wet

An artist I had never heard of until this past semester, I don’t know how I lived without the artist Wet. Having maybe one of the smoothest voices I’ve ever heard, Wet gives an empowering slow song “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl”. Focusing on the idea of leaving her significant other, Wet decides that she doesn’t want to be his anymore. This song is sad, yes, but just a better reminder that it’s her decision, too.

3. Go Outside by Cults

“Go Outside” is less of love story type song and more of a song that focuses on the progression of happiness throughout life. The main singer, the lead female voice, sings of wanting to go outside and bring light into her life, while her counterpart wants to stay inside and doesn’t care about the day. The song goes on to explain that the main singer has been there, too, but she wants to go out and make memories in the day.

4. Don’t Save Me by HAIM

In high school, I had a teacher let me make playlists for him to play during passing periods. Needless to say, I was obsessed with this. I had every Wednesday, which we named “What a Girl Wants” Wednesdays. I always focused on alternative boy bands until I realized the other side of the music world. Whenever I think of all girl bands, I think of HAIM. HAIM is an all girl, sister group, which fits perfectly for Galentine’s Day.

5. Pacify Her by Melanie Martinez

Maybe one of the most “out there” albums I’ve heard, Melanie Martinez’s Cry Baby album gives an extremely themed list of songs. Contrarily using the sounds of the twinkly toys of our childhood, Melanie Martinez sings of more mature subjects. What I think of with Melanie Martinez is how she is so unapologetically herself and owns it.

6. Nakamarra (feat. Q-Tip) by Hiatus Kiayote

Another artist I had not heard of until recently, I don’t know how I lived with Hiatus Kiayote. Extremely soulful music and poetically strong lyrics, Hiatus Kiayote is an easily entertaining listen. Hiatus Kiayote makes lyric and music writing seem completely easy. Making it seem so easy just reinforces the fact that Hiatus Kiayote is extremely talented and fit for the recognition of the alternative music world.

7. Cranes in the Sky by Solange

Beyonce’s underground sister, Solange delivers an alternative, counterpart performance contrasting her popstar sister. “Cranes in the Sky” doesn’t necessarily sing of the loss of a significant other, to me it is up to interpretation. Solange tells of how she tried to keep herself from thinking about a certain event, in a variety of ways. Not totally empowering or moving, Solange does use an alternative style to set her artistry above some of the rest.

