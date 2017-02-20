Written by Andrea Garcia Sheridan

I don’t know about everyone else, but the past week has been pretty busy. Between work and school my days have been pretty full. If you’ve been having my kind of week, some nice easy listening music is what you need. So for this week’s playlist, enjoy some of my go to songs for chilling.

Smoke- Luke Levenson ft. Abbey Smith

If you are into soulful happy music, this song will be great for you. The mixture of these two unique voices melds into this happy harmony in your ears. Abbey’s wide vocal range and Luke’s soulful singing and guitar found each other, and I could not be happier with the results.

Night Drive-Ari Lennox

I can’t listen to this song with out moving a little bit. Ari Lennox soulful voice fills out this punchy song. It brings you back to a classic soul song with the simple piano and trumpet background. “Night Drive” has an upbeat sound, and will satisfy your need for soul.

Wait for the Moment-Vulfpeck

This song always stood out to me against other Vulfpeck songs, but it’s my favorite. It’s toned down a little from their other songs. It’s a bit slower, a bit less upbeat, but just as soulful. Antwaun Stanley voice makes this song. It is Vulfpeck’s funk paired with a gospel voice.

Built To Roam- Shakey Graves

Shakey is my favorite musical artist, so pretty much anything that includes his voice or his guitar will make me happy. But this one was one of the first songs I heard by him, and it will always be one of my favorites. The happy guitar and Shakey’s expressive voice makes this a great easy listening song.

Killin The Vibe- Ducktails

This song is how I would describe happy guitar. Though a simple song, it is extremely satisfying. It maintains the same guitar riffs throughout, but they are so light and friendly you really won’t mind. You can just sit back, relax, and let Ducktails improve your mood.

Why iii Love The Moon- Phony Ppl

Phony Ppl is a great blend of hip-hop and R&B. Despite that being a fairly popular blended genre, they’ve maintained a fairly unique sound. “Why iii Love The Moon” conveys that perfectly. The punchy piano keeps you happy while the lead singers voices drifts into your ear.

Where We Should Be- Cherub

This is my favorite Cherub song. The guitar is the best part of the song. The smooth strums punctuated by the sharp picking keep your ears tuned in to the music. This paired with Cherub’s angsty vocals make this song a pleasure to your ears.

Want you Back- Lake Street Dive

Lake Street Dive does justice to this iconic Jackson 5 song. They slowed it down and pumped it full of soul and blues. I still remember the first time I heard the cover and I fell in love with Rachel Bloom’s voice. I can’t imagine anyone doing a better cover. This jazzy tune will bring a smile to your face.

Follow WPGU on Spotify and listen to all our great playlists!