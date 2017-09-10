Playlists can hold many meanings and purposes. A playlist for walking to class, for parties, for happy days and for sad days. This playlist is for those frustrated days where you need some music to back up your feelings.

The River – Blues Saraceno While not being totally alternative in nature, this song upholds a rough title and sound. Little Lion Man – Mumford and Sons Of a similar sound, Mumford and Sons presents a song that plays off a mirrored angst to “The River” by Blues Saraceno Bad Mood – The Vaccines “Bad Mood” by The Vaccines fits this playlist’s purpose perfectly. Using The Vaccines’ gruff, chaotic sound, a bad mood can be easily justified with this song. Lost in the Light – Bahamas Coming down from a terrible mood is like the calm after a storm. This peace is just as important as the storm before, “Lost in the Light” is a good outlet for this feeling. Down on the Bottom – The New Basement Tapes “Down on the Bottom” is angsty, but not in your face about it. The New Basement Tapes takes a whole new approach to covers and providing a new sound. The Night We Met – Lord Huron Lastly, “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron is a perfect way to end a hectic day or feeling.