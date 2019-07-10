Musical Drought playlist

A few months back I was going through a terrible musical drought despite the constant influx of new music that enters the scene every day. I was tired of my current playlists, yet nothing seemed to pique my interest enough to listen to something new. I wouldn’t wish my drought on my worst enemy as it was a rough time for my relationship with music. Thankfully, my musical drought is long over, which I celebrated by creating a playlist of the songs that got me through it. Have a listen if you feel the dreaded musical drought coming along yourself.
About Kyra Puetz
Kyra is a junior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes. Email her at kyrap2@illinimedia.com if you want to try your hand at writing for the website!View all posts by Kyra Puetz →