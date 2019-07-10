Musical Drought playlist

A few months back I was going through a terrible musical drought despite the constant influx of new music that enters the scene every day. I was tired of my current playlists, yet nothing seemed to pique my interest enough to listen to something new. I wouldn’t wish my drought on my worst enemy as it was a rough time for my relationship with music. Thankfully, my musical drought is long over, which I celebrated by creating a playlist of the songs that got me through it. Have a listen if you feel the dreaded musical drought coming along yourself.