New Music Friday is back! Luckily, lots of great music has been dropping recently. Below is a collection of songs released today, released recently, or relatively recent songs that I just happened to stumble upon during the last month or so. I hope you enjoy!
Released Today
Negro Swan, Blood Orange
Marauder, Interpol
Parallel Universe, Plain White T’s
Go to School, The Lemon Twigs
Other Recent Releases
Tangerine Reef, Animal Collective – Released 8/17/18
Thank You for Today, Death Cab for Cutie – Released 8/17/18
Be The Cowboy, Mitski – Released 8/17/18
“Levitate”, Twenty One Pilots – Released 8/8/18
TA13OO, Denzel Curry – Released 7/27/18
“1997 DIANA”, Brockhampton – Released 7/27/18
Hive Mind, The Internet – Released 7/20/18
“Work Out”, Chance The Rapper – Released 7/18/18
“Alcohol”, FIDLAR – Released 4/20/18