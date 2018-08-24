New Music Friday is back! Luckily, lots of great music has been dropping recently. Below is a collection of songs released today, released recently, or relatively recent songs that I just happened to stumble upon during the last month or so. I hope you enjoy!

Released Today

Negro Swan, Blood Orange

Marauder, Interpol

Parallel Universe, Plain White T’s

Go to School, The Lemon Twigs

Other Recent Releases

Tangerine Reef, Animal Collective – Released 8/17/18

Thank You for Today, Death Cab for Cutie – Released 8/17/18

Be The Cowboy, Mitski – Released 8/17/18

“Levitate”, Twenty One Pilots – Released 8/8/18

TA13OO, Denzel Curry – Released 7/27/18

“1997 DIANA”, Brockhampton – Released 7/27/18

Hive Mind, The Internet – Released 7/20/18

“Work Out”, Chance The Rapper – Released 7/18/18

“Alcohol”, FIDLAR – Released 4/20/18