We’re back with another New Music Friday! Here at WPGU, we love to highlight new songs/albums/artists that have produced some sweet tunes. Friday is typically the day when artist will drop their albums, making it the best weekday, and the perfect day to introduce you to some recently released hits!

Released Today:

God’s Favorite Customer, Father John Misty

The Future and The Past, Natalie Prass

Other Recent Releases:

“Give Yourself A Try”, The 1975 – Released 5/31/18

“Humility (feat. George Benson), Gorillaz – Released 5/31/18

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me”, Rex Orange County, Randy Newman – Released 5/31/18

“Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)”, Perfume Genius, Mura Masa – Released 5/31/18

“Africa”, Weezer – Released 5/29/18

Sway, Tove Styrke – Released 5/4/18