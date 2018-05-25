We’re back with another New Music Friday! Friday is the day when musicians typically drop their albums aka the best day for music lovers. Below is a playlist of tracks released today, during this week, or tunes that I’ve recently stumbled upon.
Released today:
Love is Dead, CHRVCHES
Diary 001, Clairo
Sugar & Spice, Hatchie
Other Recent Release:
“Make Out in My Car – Extended Version”, Moses Sumney – Released 5.22.18
“Bubblin”, Anderson.Paak – Released 5.17.18
“Let’s Find an Out”, Snail Mail – Released 5.16.18
7, Beach House – Released 5.11.18
Good Thing, Leon Bridges – Released 5.4.18