4.8.17 – Watch U of I student Nick Arger jam out live in studio. We found Nick when one of our team members, Andrea, was at the recent STRFKR concert and struck up a conversation with Nick. We needed a musician for the show and Nick mentioned he played guitar and before you know it, Nick was jamming with us live. Enjoy the video!

Loud and Local brings you live music every Sunday at 7 on WPGU 107.1 Champaign’s Alternative!

Find the Nick at:

https://www.instagram.com/nickarger/

https://nickarger.bandcamp.com/releases

You can find us at:

https://twitter.com/WPGU1071?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/wpguillini/